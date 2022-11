FossilFuelTreaty. Il trattato che ci può far dire addio alle fonti fossili

🚩 #LandGapReport finds land 4x the size of India needed to meet world’s land-based C02 removal plans.



This puts ecosystems, food & land rights at risk.



Instead, we need a #FossilFuelTreaty to phase out coal, oil & gas & avoid an over-reliance on land. https://t.co/0vV7NqOwAq pic.twitter.com/ser6ffPPZI